KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The 3000 block of South 46th Terrace is a quiet, well-tended street of homes in the Turner neighborhood, but there’s a problem so bad that it has driven one neighbor to tears.

“I’ve talked to everybody,” Lisa White said as tears rolled down her face. “I literally fill out a survey once a week through the post office saying I don’t get mail.”

White and all of her neighbors haven’t gotten mail since April 29. That’s also the day they received a letter from the Post Office stating mail delivery had been halted because of a vicious dog – a dog that Lisa said neither she or many of her neighbors have ever seen.

“I walk my big dog every morning, and I don’t see a dog,” White said.

Wherever that dog might be, the Post Office told homeowners their door-to-door delivery will be replaced by community cluster mail boxes to be installed at end end of their block.

But that was nearly two months ago, and those cluster boxes still haven’t appeared. Neighbors said they’ve been told they’re on back order.

While they wait, everyone living on this KCK block was instructed to pick up their mail at the post office in Argentine, which is only open from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

Those who have regular jobs and can’t get their mail between those hours have to drive downtown to the city’s mail post office on Nebraska. Even then there can be problems.

White and her husband just returned from a one-week vacation, but when they tried to pick up their mail, which they track on an online app, they were told there was none.

“You are telling me I have none, but your service, which you told me to sign up for, tells me I have 12 pieces of mail,” White said.

She’s so frustrated with the mail delivery that she even tried calling a union steward at the post office for help. With no luck there, she called FOX4 Problem Solvers.

“Make it better,” she pleaded.

On a Wednesday, Problem Solvers contacted Mark Inglett, the media relations spokesman at the U.S. Postal Service.

The following day, he told us that (after nearly two months of suffering), normal door-to-door mail service on the street would “be delivered today and from this point forward” because the dog problem had been resolved.

But highlighting the confusion at the post office, a KCK post office manager told White that door-to-door delivery would not be returning and, instead, cluster boxes had been ordered and would be installed soon.

That prompted FOX4 to again email our contact at postal service headquarters who, again, told us that door-to-door delivery would be resuming and whomever in KCK said it wouldn’t be returning was wrong.

Over the past few days, normal door-to-door delivery appears to have returned, so we are hopeful this problem is solved.