KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are working to help thousands of people at risk of being targeted by car thieves.

The department is giving away steering wheel locks to people who own certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

It comes after Hyundai Motor America and Kia America, Inc. agreed to pay $200 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.

Owners of certain models sued after a viral TikTok challenge showed users how to hot-wire certain models and steal them.

Police departments across the country have reported thieves have stolen thousands of cars since the video was posted.

The car makers are working on software updates to fix security issues. Until the updates are ready, Kia and Hyundai are providing police departments with steering wheel locks to give away to owners.

The locks are available at KCPD’s six patrol stations or Police Headquarters downtown. Owners can pick up a free lock between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Valid ID and proof of ownership are required to get a lock.

The locks are for Kansas City residents with the following cars:

Hyundai

2011-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2017 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Elantra Coupe

2011-2012 Elantra Touring

2011-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2011-2012 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe

2019-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2019 Santa Fe XL

2013-2018 Sant Fe Sport

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

2011-2012 Veracruz

Kia

2011-2021 Forte

2021-2022 K5

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2010-2022 Soul

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage