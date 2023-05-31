KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are working to help thousands of people at risk of being targeted by car thieves.
The department is giving away steering wheel locks to people who own certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
It comes after Hyundai Motor America and Kia America, Inc. agreed to pay $200 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Owners of certain models sued after a viral TikTok challenge showed users how to hot-wire certain models and steal them.
Police departments across the country have reported thieves have stolen thousands of cars since the video was posted.
The car makers are working on software updates to fix security issues. Until the updates are ready, Kia and Hyundai are providing police departments with steering wheel locks to give away to owners.
The locks are available at KCPD’s six patrol stations or Police Headquarters downtown. Owners can pick up a free lock between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Valid ID and proof of ownership are required to get a lock.
The locks are for Kansas City residents with the following cars:
Hyundai
- 2011-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2017 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Elantra Coupe
- 2011-2012 Elantra Touring
- 2011-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2011-2012 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe
- 2019-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2013-2018 Sant Fe Sport
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue
- 2011-2012 Veracruz
Kia
- 2011-2021 Forte
- 2021-2022 K5
- 2011-2020 Optima
- 2011-2021 Rio
- 2011-2021 Sedona
- 2021-2022 Seltos
- 2010-2022 Soul
- 2011-2022 Sorento
- 2011-2022 Sportage