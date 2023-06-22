LEAWOOD, Kan. – John Schmidt pointed to a corner in a guest bedroom as the spot where his now-missing chifferobe had stood.

A chifferobe is a large wardrobe that Schmidt and his wife had owned for more than 50 years.

“It was the second piece of furniture we ever bought,” Schmidt said.

But the piece has been missing from their home since October. That‘s when Anne Schmidt contacted a local furniture repair company, Tudor Woodworks, hoping to have it repaired.

Within days, Tudor Woodworks owner Stuart Brown sent a man from a moving company to pick up the chifferobe and bring it to his shop.

That was eight months ago, and the Schmidts not only don’t have their chifferobe back, but they also can’t get Brown to return their phone calls.

“I kept calling, kept calling,” Anne Schmidt said. She never heard from Brown but, finally, did hear from someone else at his shop who explained that both Brown and his child were sick with COVID-19 and she would need to be patient.

That was in December. Anne Schmidt waited until January before contacting Brown again. Again, Brown never returned her calls.

“I just want my furniture back,” she said. “I don’t want it to disappear.”

She’s grown increasingly worried because she has no idea where Tudor Woodworks is even located. There’s no address listed on its website or Facebook page.

The two addresses listed with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office track to a vacant lot near the 39th Street neighborhood and to a building in the West Bottoms that Tudor Woodworks vacated several years ago, according to a neighboring business.

Schmidt even tried contacting the moving company that she paid to bring her chifferobe to Tudor Woodworks. A man named Chris texted her back and said he was in contact with Brown and would make sure the chifferobe was returned to her.

But weeks have passed and she hasn’t seen it.

“I’m trying to be sympathetic,” Schmidt said.

FOX4 Problem Solvers tracked down Brown and Tudor Woodworks through court filings. His woodworking shop is now in the basement of his home – the Van Noy mansion near Swope Park.

In fact, FOX4 interviewed him a few weeks ago as he was preparing to sell the historic mansion. It sold just a few days later.

So not only is Brown moving, but the contents of his home will be auctioned off at the end of the month, according to an auction company. However, there’s no chifferobe listed among the furniture to be sold.

Hoping to find Brown before he moves, Problem Solvers paid a visit to the Van Noy mansion where we met both Brown.

Brown insisted to Problem Solvers that he had tried repeatedly to contact Schmidt about her furniture, but he said she would never call him back. He referred to her as a difficult customer.

But Schmidt isn’t the only person who has had trouble with Tudor Woodworks.

A woman filed a lawsuit two years ago saying she was unable to retrieve a $30,000 chair she gave Tudor Woodworks to restore.

Another customer told FOX4 he filed a complaint against Tudor Woodworks with the Better Business Bureau and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office after he couldn’t get Brown to return his calls. He wanted two chairs returned, as well as his money back.

Both cases were resolved.

Here’s the good news. Brown promised FOX4 Problem Solvers he would be returning the Schmidt’s chifferobe this week – and he did.

The Schmidts said they’re relieved to have it home again and put an end to this eight-month saga.