KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FOX4 Problem Solvers got answers for a Lee’s Summit dad who just wanted to take his daughter to see Taylor Swift in Kansas City this summer.

It was a special Christmas surprise for 12-year-old Addy, a big “Swiftie.“

I took the information from my StubHub order, I just put it on a Word document, wrote, ‘Merry Christmas Addy,’ that was in her stocking,” her dad, John Beaudoin said.

The two were slated to go to The Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8.

Beaudoin sent FOX4 his confirmation email from when tickets first went on sale in the fall, with a price of just under $742 for two tickets.

“It was something that I’d saved up for, and honestly, I look at it now and it’s the equivalent of a mortgage payment for me,” Beaudoin said. “This a once-in-a-lifetime show for a dad to take his daughter to, and that was just something she was just so thrilled when she saw that on Christmas morning. You can’t ever replace that memory.”

But Beaudoin said an email from StubHub on March 8 ruined that excitement. It said in part:

“Your seller is not able to provide the tickets that you originally purchased.”



“They included a link about choosing alternative tickets,” Beaudoin said. “Every time I called the link up it said, ‘Hey, thanks for clicking on the link, there are no alternative tickets.’”

Beaudoin also said customer service was no help.

“The gentleman on the phone told me that I had 117 days to keep going on and checking for these alternative tickets, so really, the onus is on me,” Beaudoin said. “I need to go and check every single day, I don’t know how many times a day, for the next 117 days.”

The FOX4 Problem Solvers started reaching out to StubHub via several channels Monday.

Tuesday evening, StubHub sent FOX4 this statement:

“We are incredibly disappointed to hear about the frustration Mr. Beaudoin has experienced. This is not indicative of the world-class service standard we hold ourselves to. The StubHub FanProtect Guarantee is in place to protect buyers from situations like this. As such, it is our standard policy to offer the ticket buyer comparable or better tickets if there should be any problems with their original order, or their money back, in the event we can’t provide them with suitable replacement tickets. We are investigating why this wasn’t immediately the case for Mr. Beaudoin and have been in touch with him to provide tickets that will get him even closer to the stage to experience what is bound to be a great event.”

After FOX4 got involved, Beaudoin said StubHub is now providing floor seats, with a value of more than $3700.

A professional in this same business told FOX4 to know who you’re buying from online and to always review the company’s policies and guarantees.