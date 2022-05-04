LENEXA, Kan. — Two victims of a scam lost thousands of dollars this week, according to investigators.

The Lenexa Police Department warned citizens about the scam Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said two victims have lost a total of $30,000 over the past seven days. It happened when the victims responded to a pop-up scam while using computers.

The fake ads looked like they were from Microsoft support.

The scammers told the victims to deposit cash into a metro Bitcoin kiosk.

Police warn to never send money or gift cards to people you don’t know. You also shouldn’t provide any kind of personal info such as a bank account or social security number over the phone or computer.

