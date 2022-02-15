KANSAS CITY, Mo.— FOX4 is learning why neighbors at BlueStar Crossings Apartments have been without outdoor lighting on and off for weeks.

Neighbors shared their concerns of safety and crime with FOX4 Monday night.

“All around here is just black dark,” said Theressa Watts. “I’m fearful.”

Management said they have been working to resolve the issue for quite some time.

“We’ve done extensive repairs. We’ve been in, getting them up and running and going,” said On-site Property Manager, Michelle Maher. “It seems like somebody is continuously vandalizing and creating issues.”

Maher says they filed a police report after electrical cables were cut causing lights to turn off.

City Wide Facility Solutions recently teamed up with the complex to make necessary electrical repairs. A representative tells FOX4, they have been visited the site three times.

“We’ve filed a police report to let them know of the activity that has been going on and let them know about the lights getting damaged and locks getting cut,” Maher said. “The security company we’ve used has been instructed to increase the amount of patrols they’re doing per night and residents were sent reminder emails today of the contact number for the security company. We’ve reminded them that if they see something, say something.”

“Everyone deserves a quiet and enjoyable place to call home,” said Vice President – Residential, of Engel Realty Company, Heath Darwin.

Birmingham based Engel Realty Company, purchased the complex in December.

It was formally Hilltop Village.

They tell FOX4 they have plans to invest half a million dollars into upgrades.

They are also in talks with Evergy to have more streetlights installed around perimeter of the site.

Another goal, they hope will cut down on vandalism is replacing the entire complex with led lights. They say residents can expect that in the next 2 to 3 weeks.

