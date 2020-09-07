Local concrete company owner pours on excuses for incomplete project after taking hundreds

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Christina Richards pointed to a pile of dirt under the deck of her home, shaking her head in disgust.

“He was going to dig it out a little bit, and then he was going to pour some concrete so it would be level,” Richards said.

She was talking about Jordan Anderson, the owner of KC Lawn Enforcement, a business so problematic Richards called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help.

Richards and her husband hired Anderson in July to pour two areas of concrete – one under the deck and another patch extending their driveway.

“My husband and I have a small business as well. so we thought we’d try somebody local,” Richards recalled. “We wanted to help out a small business.”

It didn’t go well.

The first hint of trouble was that Anderson wanted 50% down before he even started working. Although paying a contractor upfront is never a good idea, the Richards thought they could trust Anderson and wrote him a check for $1,325.

That was more than two months ago, and that’s the last time they ever saw Anderson. But Anderson did text them – offering excuse after excuse.

“I think one of the excuses was he couldn’t get the concrete and then another excuse was that he lost his labor worker,” Richards said.

By mid-July. the Richards demanded their money back, threatening to contact police. Anderson promised them a full refund.

In August, he texted the Richards that he deposited their refund check in their mailbox. But the Richards told Anderson it wasn’t there. Anderson suggested he might have mistakenly placed it in a neighbor’s mailbox.

But the Richards aren’t buying that either. They have cameras in front of their home and so do most of their neighbors.

“We have footage all day long,” Richards said.

When they checked the footage, there was no sight of Anderson or anyone else from KC Lawn Enforcement.

This isn’t the only complaint about Anderson taking money and disappearing. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office said another homeowner has accused Anderson of the same thing. Anderson’s Facebook page touts a junk removal business that he also owns and includes the caption “Hustler for a living.”

Problem Solvers paid a visit to a Blue Springs home where Anderson was recently living. Although there was a truck in the driveway, no one answered the door. We then visited the Grain Valley home that Anderson has listed with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office as his business address. A woman living there said Anderson is no longer connected to the address.

We finally reached Anderson by phone, and he insisted he was already in the process of solving the problem — but offered no explanation as to why it had taken him so long. That very night Anderson hand delivered all the money to the Richards who were happy to put this problem behind them.