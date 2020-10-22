Local man fights for months to get ticket refund for canceled Black Crowes concert

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. – One local man has been waiting months to get a refund to a concert that was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Doug Yancey was excited about seeing The Black Crowes perform for his 50th birthday.

“I always wanted to see them,” he said.

But then in July, Yancey got an email from Ticketmaster telling him the rock band’s August concert scheduled at the Providence Medical Center Amphitheater in Bonner Springs was canceled.

“And [the email] said, ‘Hey the good news is you’re going to get a refund,’” he recalled.

The notice warned due to the “unprecedented volume of cancellations,” the refund could take up to 30 days. The tickets cost $237.

“Unprecedented, I get it,” he said. “Lots of canceled concerts across the entire nation. I understand.”

However, a month went by. Then two months and Yancey still didn’t have a refund. He called Ticketmaster fan support where a representative told him his claim would be escalated.

“When you say you’re going to an escalation team, to me that means, ‘I’m taking this to the next level, taking it to a higher power,’ and I don’t feel like that was happening,” he said.

Another month went by and Yancey reached out to fan support again, only to be told the same thing.

“I’m not much a of a copy-paste type stuff. I need to talk to someone,” he said.

That’s when Yancey called FOX4 for help. We sent an email to the company asking where his money was. Yancey said not even an hour later, he got a direct call the corporate escalations team.

“She apologized immensely and said she was going to process this and escalate it immediately,” he said.

Yancey is expected to see his refund bank in his bank account within 7-10 business days.

“Absolutely, you helped me,” he said.