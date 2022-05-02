KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sufferers of long-term COVID-19 symptoms banded together on social media last year to support each other, but now several users claim online spaces have made them targets within their own community.

In the case of Amanda Finley, who created a discussion group for COVID-19 long-haulers on Facebook nearly two years ago, users worry the very woman who brought them together might also be behind an elaborate scheme to trick long COVID-19 patients out of money.

“She follows them (users) to the group by doing all this press, telling the press to link back to the group, and that’s how our group has grown huge over a very short period of time,” Cynthia Adinig, marketing specialist and COVID long hauler, said.

“I know she’s in the background begging the baby (new) long haulers for money, or having other (online) aliases begging long haulers for money so that she can do stuff.”

Finley, who FOX4 featured in a story last year, has also been in stories from Rolling Stone, USA Today, and KCUR. She said the Facebook group is intended to promote discussion among individuals suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms.

She also said the group, which has grown to over 14,500 members, is used to fundraise money for a 501(c)(3) tax deductible nonprofit, COVID-19 Long Haulers Outreach, using GoFundMe and Venmo accounts, among other fundraising platforms, to collect the cash.

She said over $15,000 raised has been used to help pay for medication, groceries, bills, doctor’s visits and any other financial barriers long-haulers in the group might face.

“Because in the long haul community, a lot of us don’t have money, so some people would send $5, some people would send $10,” Finley said. “That’s all we had.”

But Adinig, who joined the discussion group in November, said she believes the donations are actually lining Finley’s pockets, pointing to discrepancies in Finley’s claims online and the untraceable donations she collects that never seem to be enough.

“How do you not have money when you’ve been raising money through GoFundMes for a billion years?” Adinig said. “No way.”

Is the nonprofit legitimate?

Adinig said Finley initially approached her on Twitter, asking her for marketing and branding assistance while creating the nonprofit. Adinig said she was eager to help others with COVID-19, having struggled with long-term symptoms herself since March 2020.

But the more she worked on Finley’s nonprofit, the more skeptical Adinig said she became of her financial motives, noticing disparities between Finley’s online claims and the symptoms she attributed to COVID-19.

“When I put two and two together, I saw all her GoFundMe’s, at the same time she’s claiming to be homeless, and I’m like, ‘This is like, $15,000 and this is only in the GoFundMes,'” Adinig said.

“She was constantly asking for money all the time in a bunch of groups, but money that would go to a CashApp or a Venmo, so that means there’s a lot of money that I can’t even see that she’s got.”

Finley told Problem Solvers she would forward evidence of money transfers she had sent to long haulers.

“I keep records of everything, whether it’s an email or just a receipt or whatever,” Finley said. “I don’t throw any emails away.”

However, Problem Solvers never received any proof of money transfers, despite several attempts to ask her for them.

Aside from the group’s untraceable donations, the organization also can’t be found in the Internal Revenue Services (IRS) database. Problem Solvers tried to get in contact with a woman who Finley said helped her register the nonprofit with the IRS, but we were unable to track her down.

“I haven’t even used the label ‘501(c)(3)’ in quite some time once I discovered, ‘Oh wait, there’s still more to do with this,’” Finley said. “It’s more than just getting a tax ID number, and I’m not sure she (her friend) did it correctly.’”

Questions around COVID victim stories

Despite efforts to defend herself, Adinig said Finley’s stories just weren’t adding up.

Shortly after joining a group chat with Finley and others on Twitter, Adinig said things started getting stranger when an user named Jill began posting about Maddy Rose, a nurse from South Dakota who was allegedly hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Other accounts claiming to know Maddy also entered the Twitter space, with one of them alleging to be Maddy’s boyfriend, Tim, Adinig said. They provided updates to users on her condition, eventually announcing Maddy had fallen into a coma.

“She (Finley) has openly said that she has multiple accounts under different names or whatever, usually as, like a satire account or something,” Adinig said. “That’s how (I believe) she hides the money that she’s funding.”

Jill would often post from Maddy’s account, claiming to have been given permission to take over for her while incubated, Adinig said. Although Adinig said she does not believe Finley is catfishing as Jill and Tim, she said she is concerned they may be accomplices to Finley in fraudulent activity.

“In the middle of a conversation (with Finley), she’s like, ‘Hold on, gotta talk to Jill,’” Adinig said. “I’m like, ‘OK,’ and then she came back and she’s like, ‘She’s gone, Maddy died.’”

Shocked and devastated to hear of Maddy’s passing, Adinig said she mourned the loss of the nurse for over a week.

Actress Morgan Fairchild recorded a Cameo video expressing her condolences over the loss of Maddy, which Amanda then shared with the long hauler community online.

“I send you all my love and I’m so sorry about Maddy, and I thank you, Jill, for keeping us updated,” Fairchild said in the Cameo.

“I just want to send you my love, my warmest thoughts, my condolences about Maddy’s loss ’cause I was following it (her story), like everyone else — just devastated.”

But after grieving, Adining said she remembered Maddy had posted on Twitter before her death, announcing she was no longer in a coma and was completing physical therapy, something Adinig said she found suspicious.

“How can someone who was incubated be up doing physical therapy?” she said. “I didn’t get physical therapy.”

She said Finley told her Maddy had a stroke but, ultimately, died of sepsis.

“There’s no way that Maddy, who was actually being monitored in the hospital 24/7, doing labs around the clock, would die from sepsis in 24 hours,” Adinig said. “They would have already seen the infection in her labs and would’ve caught it very early on and treated her.”

And just a couple days after the announcement of Maddy’s death on Twitter, Adinig said an anonymous person started picking apart Finley’s story, pointing out inconsistencies. As soon as people started asking questions, she said the Jill and Maddy accounts were deleted.

Verifying a victim’s story

Adinig said she started confiding in other users to see if anyone else in the community felt skeptical of Finley’s claims, which led her to another COVID-long hauler, Ashlee Jake Bryant, who Finley said had also died of the virus.

Bryant, who died in Beaumont, Texas, on Sept. 4, was a former friend of Finley’s, who she often raised money for on GoFundMe through the Facebook discussion group.

“He was having hospitalizations that were lasting two weeks, and then we turn around, and he’s walking on a beach or doing whatever,” Adinig said. “I’m like, ‘There’s no way. I can’t even leave my house, there is zero chance that is possible.”

“There is no way this person has had this much major issues with all their organs and are like doing anything at all, except sitting on the couch, like I do most days, like the rest of us do.’”

Finley has a total of at least seven different GoFundMe accounts: two advertised for Jake, two for the long-hauler discussion group, and three to raise money to finance a custody battle over her son. Finley asked members of the long haul community to donate to the GoFundMe she set up for Jake, claiming he needed assistance covering his housing, medication, and hospital expenses.

Adinig said Finley announced Jake had died because he couldn’t afford a $60 medication, something that just doesn’t add up to her.

“How is it at the same time that Jake only needed ‘$60 for medication,’ and Amanda’s pulling in thousands of dollars a month at that point, and Jake has a GoFundMe and his fiance was putting out her own stuff for people to send to her CashApp or Venmo, that Jake didn’t have $60?” Adinig said. “How is that possible?”

Finley denied making up the accounts and said the allegations were hurtful, claiming to have financed other forms of medication for him in the past, including an inhaler.

“The Jake part really hurts,” she said in a Facebook message.

Jake’s alleged fiancée, Tashina Savage, said the claims were insensitive and that Amanda would never make his existence up.

“He (Jake) was the love of my life,” she said in a Facebook message. “And I’ll never be the same with him not here.”

Problem Solvers managed to track down Jake’s death certificate, along with his fiancée, who we spoke with via Facebook messenger. However, efforts to locate any information on Maddy Rose were unsuccessful.

Multiple attempts to contact Jill, Maddy’s alleged nurse, were also unsuccessful, having contacted her at least three times for comment, absent a response.

Today, multiple people in the long hauler community still believe Finley is responsible for making up the Maddy Rose account, though Problem Solvers could find no proof that this is true. Problem Solvers spoke to multiple individuals in the long-hauler Facebook group, but many of them were fearful to speak out on the matter.

Breaching the trust of online communities

Adinig, on the other hand, said she wants justice.

“I will use every ounce of my energy to make sure that a vulnerable baby long hauler doesn’t unsuspectedly get roped into giving her the last of their $20 because they’re thinking it’s going to go to another anonymous long hauler that needs help right away,” she said.

She said several members have left the Facebook discussion group entirely, uncomfortable with how often Finley asks for money and skeptical of where that money is actually going.

“Amanda destroyed the trust of her own community, plus journalists, by lying and doing all the stuff that she’s doing,” she said. “She’s going to make politicians not want to work with us, she’s going to make nonprofits not want to work with us, she’s going to make journalists not want to work with us, so I wanted to help the people that really came in here, to get out of the line of fire before things hit the fan.”

If you believe you are a victim of COVID-19 fraud, please visit the FBI’s website or contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5712.