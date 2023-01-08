KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time to check your freezer and those holiday leftovers.

Members Mark Holiday Macarons sold at Sam’s Club are being recalled.

The treats are made by Sublime Desserts, Inc. of Saint-Laurent, Canada. The company is recalling the macarons because of the possibility that there could be plastic inside the cookies.

The products are supposed to be kept frozen and have a long shelf life, with best by dates ranging through Dec. 2023.

The products were distributed by Sam’s West Inc. with the UPC: 193968321123.

If you still have a package or two of the macarons, you should return it to the store where you bought it.