INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The McCoy Park Sprayground in Independence reopened a day after vandals forced the city to close the area.

Crews worked Thursday to clean up the broken glass mess vandals left behind after visiting the park.

The City of Independence assigned crews to vacuum out all the crevices of the park and splash pad. FOX4 crews even noticed some employees on their hands and knees hand-picking shards of glass.

Vandals littered the sprayground with more than 80 glass bottles, according to the city.

While the sprayground reopened, the city warns there could still be pieces of glass around. Until further notice, the city will require all visitors to wear shoes while playing in and around the water.

