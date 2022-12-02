INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An angel delivers a Christmas miracle to a metro family.

Two weeks ago FOX4 introduced you to Andrea Cox and her family. They’d cleaned out their garage to make room for her mother, Gloria Gautieri, to live with them while undergoing chemotherapy.

Instead of moving in with family, Gautieri ended up in hospice where she passed away Nov. 18.

Cox was heartbroken when she discovered she accidentally donated a special Build-A-Bear reindeer to charity, along with other items she no longer needed.

The reindeer was incredibly special to her because it also had a recording of her mother singing embedded in it.

Cox reached out to friends and family who frantically searched Red Racks locations across the city hoping to find the stuffed animal, but hope began to fade when it didn’t turn up for anyone.

Friday, Cox opened her front door and couldn’t believe her eyes. Someone dropped off the reindeer. Even more special is that her mom’s recording still plays.

“I am so thankful to everyone who helped me find this stuffed animal. I have the recording saved in a million places now to have hopefully for the rest of mine and my daughters lifetime. Special shout out to the angel that found and return the stuffed animal,” Cox wrote on Facebook.

She has no idea who returned the reindeer, or where it’s been. She says somehow her doorbell didn’t record the person responsible, so that part of the story may remain part of the Christmas miracle mystery.

