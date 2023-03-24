Some of the expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan are going away for filing year 2022. (Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Tax time is creeping up on those who haven’t already filed.

When it comes to taxes and personal information, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is warning filers to be aware of scammers.

He suggests taking the following steps.

Be suspicious of any unexpected communication from the IRS, especially at the beginning of tax season. He also warns that scammers often pose as the IRS warning people to pay overdue taxes. Keep in mind the IRS does not contact taxpayers by email or phone calls to request personal or financial information.

Taxpayers are not required to give the IRS passwords, PINS, or other confidential information for credit cards or bank accounts. If you are asked to provide any of that information, Bailey says to question it.

If you hire someone to do your taxes, make sure the preparer is credentialed. The IRS provides a website where taxpayers can search for legit preparers.

Finally, file your taxes as quickly as possible. Tax scams often happen when someone steals your personal information and files a return using that info. The earlier you file, the less likely that someone else can use your information to file a fraudulent return.

Missouri taxpayers who experience a tax-related scam can report it to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint at ago.mo.gov.