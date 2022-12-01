CARROLTON, Mo. – A notoriously secretive Missouri ambulance board has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for knowingly and repeatedly violating the state’s open records law.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Scmitt sued the Carroll County Ambulance District Board last year after it held multiple meetings in private, without giving the public a chance to attend.

According to the consent judgment released this week, several unannounced board meetings were even held by phone call, including one that involved the approval of $35,000 in purchases.

The board also failed to post adequate agendas of its meetings preventing the public from knowing about important votes in advance.

The board also closed multiple meetings to the public without providing a legal reason as to why, something that is required under Missouri law.

According to terms of the judgment, the board will pay a $1,000 fine and will allow the attorney general’s office to train and monitor its activities in the future.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.