KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Fellers, who FOX4 Problem Solvers has warned people about for more than a year, was locked back up in Oklahoma for violating the terms of his probation on a fraud conviction there.

He violated the terms by running a similar scam in Missouri while out on probation in Oklahoma. He’ll now have to serve out the remainder of a 10-year sentence – though it’s possible he could be released early.

Fellers’ victims in the greater Kansas City metro say they are grateful he’s back behind bars, but still want their money back.

He has been charged with stealing at least $269,000 from more than 20 customers when he ran a company called Build Tech Structures.

There only hope is a lawsuit recently filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office. It demands Fellers pay back his victims. It also seeks a permanent injunction against Fellers ever working in the Missouri construction industry again.

Several of Fellers’ victims believe he has hidden assets that could be used to repay his debt – if they are found.

