Missouri investigating new COVID testing company after multiple complaints

LIBERTY, Mo. — Michelle McDaniel, a North Kansas City school teacher, needed a COVID-19 test. So she searched online and found a free testing site in Liberty.

She was given a PCR test, which takes 48 hours to process, and a rapid test with results promised in 20 minutes. That was three days ago.

“I haven’t gotten anything,” she said. “It’s very frustrating.”

McDaniel called the Chicago headquarters of the testing company, Center for COVID Control. It promised to help her, but no help arrived. McDaniel isn’t alone.

Center for COVID Control, which has testing sites across the country, is under investigation by the Department of Justice in Oregon as well as the Better Business Bureau in multiple cities.

All are looking into dozens of complaints from people, like McDaniel, who never received test results or concerns over what some allege were sloppy testing procedures. Some people reported not receiving any results even after weeks of waiting.

FOX4 Problem Solvers paid a visit to the company’s Blue Springs location to try and get answers. That site, which opened last month, is located in a former tanning salon. About 10 people were waiting in line. An employee at the site quickly asked us to leave the building but promised someone from the company would be in contact with us.

When we didn’t hear from anyone, we returned the next day. That time we were handed an email address for answers. Despite emails and phone calls, we have yet to get any answers.

A spokeswoman for the Jackson County Health Department said it has received multiple similar complaints about Center for COVID Control, which also has locations in Raytown and Independence.

Jackson County said it reported the company to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Clay County also has reported the company and removed its name from its website listing testing locations.

Meanwhile, McDaniel has alerted her insurance company. She wanted to make sure it doesn’t pay Center for COVID Control for test results she never received.