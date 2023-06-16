INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — In April, Morgan Wyatt, an Independence mother, said her 11-year-old daughter Meika was in the hospital after attempting to take her own life.

“I looked her (the nurse) in the face and I said, ‘Is my daughter about to die?’ and she said, ‘I don’t know. She is very sick.’”

Wyatt blamed the suicide attempt on school bullies who had targeted her daughter since the beginning of the school year.

But she says she didn’t realize how bad it had gotten until she found Meika convulsing in her bedroom and called 911.

“Like, I remember they (other students) were always like, ‘You should go kill yourself,’ like some other people that would bully me and so then, I just took my mom’s pills and I remember like packing all my stuff to go hide in the backyard cause I wanted to hide,” Meika said. “Then, I was getting dizzy so I remember just coming home.”

Meika said she remembers calling her best friend to say goodbye before everything went black.

“I was on a call with my closest friend and I was telling her like, ‘If I die, like I love you,’ and then I just, like went to sleep, I guess,” she said.

Meika is one of thousands of Missouri school children who say they’ve been bullied, some to the point of either trying to take their own life or considering it.

Scott Poland, professor and co-director at the suicide and violence prevention office at Nova Southeastern University in Florida, said bullying is an epidemic that has only gotten worse with the rise of cell phones and social media.

“There’s actually research estimating somewhere around 25% of all adolescent girls wake up in the middle of the night to see who might have posted about them,” he said.

Poland said research shows that between 15% and 25% of students are bullied at school, a disturbing trend that peaks in middle school.

He said too many parents, school administrators and even teachers fail to respond adequately.

“Maybe one of the saddest things is when a kid has said to me before, ‘You get bullied enough, you start to think you deserve it,’” he said. “No kid deserves to be bullied.”

Reporting the problem

Missouri requires school districts to report bullying, but if you look at the numbers, most cases are still going unreported.

U.S. Department of Education from 2018, the most recent available, shows that four Kansas City, Missouri school districts – Blue Springs, North Platte, West Platte and Raymore-Peculiar – reported four or fewer cases of bullying that year.

Those numbers are so low that Poland says it defies logic.

“Frankly, I think schools miss a lot,” he said.

In fact, the majority of school districts in Missouri, according to data, reported fewer than 50 bullying cases.

Independence School District reported the highest number of bullying incidents, 621, which is on par with the national average and, according to Poland, shows a seriousness in tracking the problem.

Independence is also the same district Meika attends.

“I want to applaud the school district that told the truth,” he said.

The Kansas City Public School District reported the second-highest number of bullying incidents, 213, nearly 66% fewer reports than ISD.

North Kansas City School District reported the third-highest number of bullying incidents, 123 – nearly 80% fewer reports than the ISD

Out of 23 Kansas City, Missouri school districts, data shows 20 of them reported less than 100 incidents.

Poland said he worries schools reporting low numbers don’t have staff that are sufficiently educated on the problem, thus they may not take the issue as seriously or even recognize it.

“When they’re bullied, initially, students do go to an adult for help but if that adult really doesn’t do anything or that adult is thinking, ‘Oh, everybody gets bullied. It’s a part of life, you’ll get through it,’ so when that happens, kids stop going to the adult for help,” he said.

“So, that means they stop reporting it.”

What can schools and parents do?

Assistant superintendent of elementary education at the Independence School District, Leslie Hochspring, said the district puts so much emphasis on reporting because bullying can’t be addressed if schools aren’t aware of the scope of the problem.

“Anybody can report,” she said. “A student can report, a teacher is obligated to report, a parent can report and I would say the majority of reports come from parents.”

She said it concerns her that Meika’s mom did not feel her complaints to the school about bullying had been taken seriously.

“If they’re feeling like they are not being heard, they do need to keep reporting it,” Hochspring said.

But she also said what parents perceive as inaction is often misperception.

“If they feel they are not being heard it might be that we are not sharing enough information back with them,” Hochspring said.

“We can tell them what plan is in place to support their student or protect them, how we are helping both of the kids in the situation, we can tell them lots of things even if we can’t tell them the disciplinary outcome.”

And schools can’t do it alone.

Parents also play a key role, particularly since much of the bullying on social media does not take place at school, said Jeff Williams, principal at James Bridger Middle School, the same school Meika attended.

“As a parent, I could get my child a sports car and tell them not to drive 100 miles an hour and they drive 100 miles an hour and get in a wreck,” Williams said. “I’m not gonna turn around and say to the school, ‘Well, since you allowed my child to park the sports car in your parking lot during the day, you need to be held accountable.’”

Williams said he believes the same can be said about cell phones.

He said parents worried about bullying on social media need to better monitor what their children are doing.

“We work with 11 and 12 years old and our students should not be on social media,” he said. “Social media platforms have an age requirement of 13, so I would advocate for parents to adhere to what that age requirement is and limit.”

Williams said he recommends parents install parental control apps, like Bark, Aura, FamilyTime, or Qustodio, to help restrict and monitor their child’s online access.

Though several parental control applications require payment, others are free with fewer features or offer free trials.

“The challenge that I think a lot of our parents have is either a lack of monitoring or a lack of understanding on how to monitor their students on the device and that’s a real challenge for kids and for parents, and obviously is brought back to schools.”

Hochspring said schools can and should investigate allegations of bullying that occurred off school grounds if it becomes disruptive to a student’s learning.

“If there’s some kind of conversation outside of school and it’s causing a disruption in the classroom or the school environment, we do try to investigate that,” she said.

Poland said he disagrees with any school that claims it cannot investigate an allegation of bullying that occurred off school grounds or online because it may still impact a school’s learning environment.

“I’m gonna respond by saying, ‘It affects learning. It affects your school climate. You need to investigate, you need to get to the bottom of this,’ and if bodily harm was threatened, you need to involve the police,” he said.

He said if bullying becomes bad enough for a child, sometimes the only answer is to change schools or home school.

But Poland also said some kids find relief in the school itself, whether that be joining a club or other organizations that provide a friend network.

For Meika, the bright spot in her week is choir.

In fact, she says she wanted to return to school after returning from the hospital so she could participate in an end-of-year concert.

“I’ve also had school staff say to me, ‘Well, how do I know it was real bullying? They were just teasing each other,’ – well, we can only determine that by talking individually with the students involved,” Poland said. “One kid goes away feeling powerful, the other goes away feeling humiliated.”

“That’s when it’s bullying.”

Despite concerns that her bullying wasn’t taken as seriously as she would’ve hoped, Meika said she now knows she can turn to a counselor, trusted teacher or friend in troubling times.

She said she sought guidance and comfort from her then-favorite science teacher. Because of him, Meika said she knows many teachers and counselors do care.

“Sometimes, maybe at the end of class, he’ll tell me to talk to him and then he’ll ask me how I’m doing and that everybody cares for me and that if there’s anybody bullying me, that he’ll deal with them,” she said.

If you or someone you know is being bullied in school, check out stopbullying.gov for additional resources.