Moving company helps 79-year-old after ceiling collapses at Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chaunceyetta Mize had a busy day, directing traffic inside her Parade Park home.

“I want my roaster and things like that,” Mize said as employees with a big-hearted moving company moved about.

The company had offered to move Mize for free out of her dilapidated house and into a new one in the same historic complex near 18th and Vine.

“We love helping people out,” said Trina Blue of Frisk Brothers Moving.

Mize needed help. Fifty-nine years of life were packed inside her home. Movers worked with her as she separated trash from treasures.

“I used to look like this,” she said, holding up a portrait of her from 40 years ago.

It’s just one more item that will be safely transported by Frisk Brothers to her new location – in another part of the Parade Park complex.

Problem Solvers first met Mize a few months ago after her ceiling collapsed in an upstairs bedroom, showering water, drywall and insulation onto the bed below. Mize had been trying to get her leaky roof fixed for months, but she said all management did was put a tarp on the problem, which quickly blew away.

After Problem Solvers started investigating complaints about Parade Park, it moved Mize to another, safer townhouse with no roof problems. Parade Park even paid a moving company to transport her biggest items, including a refrigerator and stove.

But the 79-year-old still needed help moving the rest of her belongings. There were a lot of them.

Problem Solvers called Frisk Brothers Moving for help. The owner quickly said yes, and he wouldn’t charge Mize a dime.

“We’re really busy, but it’s about giving back to the community,” said Gary Frisk, who started his company nearly four years ago with his brother. “You’ve got to be there for people.”

And he was – box after box and load after load as a grateful Mize watched.

“Thank you so much,” she said. “God bless you all.”