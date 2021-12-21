Need help paying rent or utilities? Funding now available in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An early Christmas gift comes to Kansas City in the form of millions of dollars to help people behind on rent stay in their homes.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission sent the city an additional $25 million to use for emergency rental assistance and utility bills.

Leaders say Kansas City has already distributed nearly $16 million in emergency funding to nearly 3,600 households. The city said it will work to distribute the additional funding as quickly as possible.

If you need help making ends meet, apply for rental and utility assistance through Kansas City’s website.

The funding through the Missouri Housing Development Commission is in addition to Missouri’s State Assistance for Housing Relief program.

