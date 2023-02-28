KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents at an apartment complex in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast say a new landlord is forcing them to move.

FOX4 first reported on these apartments on North Lawn Avenue last month when residents didn’t get their utilities turned back on after a fire.

Now the building has a new owner, and the tenants said they’re being given a choice: They can either pay triple the rent — or leave.

KC Tenants held a rally with the residents Monday night. The group said the new landlord is raising the rent from $350 per month to $1,000.

But tenants said they don’t plan on leaving.

“No, this is our home. This is our home,” tenant Sofia Be said. “We won’t go. This is our home.”

A spokesperson for the new property management company, Rubicon Realty, disputed the claim that tenants are being evicted.

He said the plan was always to redevelop the property, and they’re working with community groups to relocate the residents.