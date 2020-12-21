Oak Grove repair shop owner hides woman’s truck after she paid bill in full

OAK GROVE, Mo. — The owner of an Oak Grove car repair shop is in hot water after hiding a woman’s truck from her even though she had paid the repair bill in full.

“I’m hiding your truck in a secret location. It’s $65 a day,” Carmen Street said she Donald “Junior” Main, the owner of JR’s Towing and Auto Repair, told her.

Street called FOX4 Problem Solvers wanting to warn people of Main and his business practices. Street first met Main on Oct. 22 when her truck broke down on Interstate 70 as she was driving back to her home in Indianapolis. Main promised he’d have her broken turbo charger fixed by the next day.

But a week later the truck still wasn’t fixed, and Main admitted in writing on a receipt that he’d have to pay another company to finish the job. But before he would do that, Main demanded that Street pay his repair bill in full — about $3,300.

“You’ve got to be kidding,” Street said she told him.

But he insisted and feeling she had no choice, she paid him.

Almost two months later, her truck still wasn’t repaired. Worse yet, Main had now hidden it somewhere and was refusing to give it back unless Street gave him even more money. That’s when Street filed a lawsuit and called Oak Grove police.

She also shared her story on Oak Grove’s community Facebook page. That’s where she met tow company owner Brian Martin who had a hunch where Main might be hiding her truck.

He went looking for it and found it parked in someone’s driveway in Lone Jack. He called Oak Grove police who had the truck towed to a reputable repair shop in Grain Valley — Super Duty Service.

Super Duty’s owner Anthony Youngblood said the turbo charger (that Main replaced) had been installed incorrectly. Youngblood fixed it.

So what does Main have to say about all this?

He told FOX4 Problem Solvers that he’s the real victim, claiming Street had scammed him out of $3,000.

That’s a bold claim since Street paid him that much for a repair job that even Main admitted he hadn’t completed.

Oak Grove police have referred Street’s case to the Jackson County prosecutor. We’ll let you know what happens.