OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe residents who own certain Kia and Hyundai models will want to take time to stop by the police department.
Olathe police are offering steering wheel locks for specific years and models.
Owners of certain models sued after a viral TikTok challenge showed users how to hot-wire certain models and steal them.
Police departments across the country have reported thieves have stolen thousands of cars since the video was posted.
The car makers are working on software updates to fix security issues. Until the updates are ready, Kia and Hyundai are providing police departments with steering wheel locks to give away to owners.
Anyone who wants one of the free locks needs to present a valid ID with proof of residency in Olathe. Proof of ownership, such as the title or registration, of one of the following Kia or Hyundai models is also required.
Hyundai
- 2011-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2017 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Elantra Coupe
- 2011-2012 Elantra Touring
- 2011-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2011-2012 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe
- 2019-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2013-2018 Sant Fe Sport
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue
- 2011-2012 Veracruz
Kia
- 2011-2021 Forte
- 2021-2022 K5
- 2011-2020 Optima
- 2011-2021 Rio
- 2011-2021 Sedona
- 2021-2022 Seltos
- 2010-2022 Soul
- 2011-2022 Sorento
- 2011-2022 Sportage
The steering wheel locks will be handed out at the Olathe Police Substation at 24200 College Blvd. at the following times:
- Thursday, June 29
- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday, July 8
- 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Kansas City, Missouri, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are two of the other agencies in the metro who are offering the free steering wheel locks.