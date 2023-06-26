OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe residents who own certain Kia and Hyundai models will want to take time to stop by the police department.

Olathe police are offering steering wheel locks for specific years and models.

Owners of certain models sued after a viral TikTok challenge showed users how to hot-wire certain models and steal them.

Police departments across the country have reported thieves have stolen thousands of cars since the video was posted.

The car makers are working on software updates to fix security issues. Until the updates are ready, Kia and Hyundai are providing police departments with steering wheel locks to give away to owners.

Anyone who wants one of the free locks needs to present a valid ID with proof of residency in Olathe. Proof of ownership, such as the title or registration, of one of the following Kia or Hyundai models is also required.

Hyundai

2011-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2017 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Elantra Coupe

2011-2012 Elantra Touring

2011-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2011-2012 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe

2019-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2019 Santa Fe XL

2013-2018 Sant Fe Sport

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

2011-2012 Veracruz

Kia

2011-2021 Forte

2021-2022 K5

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2010-2022 Soul

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage

The steering wheel locks will be handed out at the Olathe Police Substation at 24200 College Blvd. at the following times:

Thursday, June 29 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Saturday, July 8 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.



Kansas City, Missouri, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are two of the other agencies in the metro who are offering the free steering wheel locks.