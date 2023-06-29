OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department gave away so many steering wheel locks Thursday that it canceled a second giveaway planned next week.

The department had 64 locks available for Olathe residents who own certain Kia and Hyundai models. So many people showed up to get a lock, the department ran out.

A second giveaway scheduled for July 8, will not happen because the department said it can’t get the steering wheel locks shipped to Kansas City in time.

The department plans to order more and schedule a second giveaway sometime in the coming weeks.

The Olathe Police Department is the latest to give the locks to Kia and Hyundai owners.

It comes after owners of certain models sued over a viral TikTok challenge showed users how to hot-wire certain models and steal them.

Police departments across the country have reported thieves have stolen thousands of cars since the video was posted.

The car makers are working on software updates to fix security issues. Until the updates are ready, Kia and Hyundai are providing police departments with steering wheel locks to give away to owners.