OLATHE, Kan. — Police received a new supply of steering wheel locks and rescheduled the giveaway for Kia and Hyundai owners.
Olathe police gave away so many free steering wheel locks last month that the department ran out of the devices.
The locks are available after people on social media showed a weakness allowing certain models to be easily stolen.
The department ordered more from the automakers. That shipment arrived this week.
The distribution will take place at the Olathe Police Substation at 24200 College Blvd., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To receive a free lock you must:
- Be a resident of Olathe,
- Present a valid identification with proof of residency,
- Present proof of ownership of applicable Kia/Hyundai vehicle(s).
The free steering wheel locks are available, while supplies last, to owners of the following vehicles:
Hyundai
- 2011-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2017 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Elantra Coupe
- 2011-2012 Elantra Touring
- 2011-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2011-2012 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe
- 2019-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2013-2018 Sant Fe Sport
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue
- 2011-2012 Veracruz
Kia
- 2011-2021 Forte
- 2021-2022 K5
- 2011-2020 Optima
- 2011-2021 Rio
- 2011-2021 Sedona
- 2021-2022 Seltos
- 2010-2022 Soul
- 2011-2022 Sorento
- 2011-2022 Sportage