OLATHE, Kan. — Police received a new supply of steering wheel locks and rescheduled the giveaway for Kia and Hyundai owners.

Olathe police gave away so many free steering wheel locks last month that the department ran out of the devices.

The locks are available after people on social media showed a weakness allowing certain models to be easily stolen.

The department ordered more from the automakers. That shipment arrived this week.

The distribution will take place at the Olathe Police Substation at 24200 College Blvd., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To receive a free lock you must:

Be a resident of Olathe,

Present a valid identification with proof of residency,

Present proof of ownership of applicable Kia/Hyundai vehicle(s).

The free steering wheel locks are available, while supplies last, to owners of the following vehicles:

Hyundai

2011-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2017 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Elantra Coupe

2011-2012 Elantra Touring

2011-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2011-2012 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe

2019-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2019 Santa Fe XL

2013-2018 Sant Fe Sport

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

2011-2012 Veracruz

Kia

2011-2021 Forte

2021-2022 K5

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2010-2022 Soul

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage