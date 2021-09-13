Plan to address illegal parking, safety issues plaguing one area of KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Illegal parking is causing safety concerns in one area of the city. In hopes of fixing the issue, Port KC warns that parking may get a little worse before it gets better.

Port KC will post notices and mark off parking spaces near Berkley Riverfront Sept. 13-14. Any cars still parked in the marked areas at 7 a.m. Sept. 15 will be towed. The owner will be responsible to pay any towing and storage charges before the vehicle is returned.

Crews plan to stripe and add signs to the area Sept. 16-17. They hope the added signs and paint will help show drivers where they can, and cannot park, and prevent the illegal parking that is becoming a safety issue.

(3/3) During this week, please park in unmarked spots or the overflow.



Again, illegal parking has been a life/safety issue that we take seriously. We value the safety of all – that's why we have security, CID assistance, AND enforce parking. pic.twitter.com/51kHAad0Hc — Port KC (@portkc) September 13, 2021

Port KC hopes to have all of the parking spaces reopened by Friday evening. They ask anyone who in the area to park in unmarked spots or the overflow this week until the project is completed.