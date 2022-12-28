PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam targeting people in the Kansas City area.

The Sheriff’s Office said it knows of scammers claiming to represent the office calling people about outstanding traffic warrants. The callers threaten to arrest residents if they don’t pay a fine.

The scammers are calling from “unidentified” or “blocked” numbers. They tell potential victims to load money onto a pre-paid card and pay the fine at a kiosk at the Sheriff’s Office.

The victims are getting a second phone call from the scammers saying the kiosk is not working and that payment must be made over the phone.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said it never contacts people by phone to pay a fine or to clear a warrant.

If you received a call like this one, hang up. If you believe you may need to pay a fine, call the Platte County Sheriff’s Office back during business hours at 816-858-2424 or after hours at 816-858-3521 to check or confirm any information.