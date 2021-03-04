Problem solved: KC man gets good news after streetlight damage; JoCo changes DUI test rule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 Problem Solvers continues to get results.

We’ve got good news about a man who fighting city hall after a streetlight damaged his car. Plus Johnson County adopted new rules for DUI offenders after a Problem Solvers investigation exposed a major flaw.

Let’s start with Parker McDaniels whose parked car was heavily damaged after a streetlight crashed on top of it at the end of December.

“This is my only transportation, and the city should be responsible,” said McDaniels, who claimed the 30-40 year-old pole was rusty and that’s why it fell.

But Kansas City told McDaniels no. The city said it wasn’t responsible. That’s when McDaniels called FOX4 Problem Solvers.

Working for you, Problem Solvers convinced the city to reopen McDaniels’ case.

The city has now ruled in McDaniels’ favor and is sending him a check for about $3,200 to cover the estimated damage. McDaniels said he hoped it arrives soon. He’s been without reliable transportation for more than two months.

There was also encouraging news out of Johnson County as a result of a FOX4 Problem Solvers investigation on a questionable urine test that put Kenneth Green behind bars.

Green, who was awaiting trial for a DUI arrest, was being monitored by the county to make sure he didn’t drink. Green was required to blow into an alcohol monitor device eight to 10 times a day. Although he never flunked a single time, he was arrested after a random urine test claimed to show that he’d been drinking.

“They told me I had a positive test showing I had alcohol in my system,” Green said. “There’s no way.”

FOX4 Problem Solvers did some digging and spoke to multiple experts who said that supposedly reliable ETG urine test was not reliable and should never be used as the sole reason to lock someone up.

Because of that FOX4 Problem Solvers investigation, the Johnson County Corrections Department has issued new rules stating that no one should be immediately arrested based on the results of a single ETG urine test.

If the person who failed the test denies drinking, then law enforcement must wait until they see “a pattern” of behavior before sanctioning the person and additional testing should be requested.

The head of the corrections department said Green would never have been arrested had these rules been in place.

DUI attorney Jay Norton said he was hopeful when he first heard about the new rules that they would make a difference, but he has yet to see them take effect. Norton said he still has clients being locked up after a single failed test.