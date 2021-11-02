A homeowner warning: Problem Solvers confronts Kansas City asphalt scammers

On Wednesday night, Problem Solvers is digging deeper into an asphalt company that’s accused of victimizing local families for years.

FOX4 has been tracking this company amid allegations that it demands thousands over what’s already been agreed on. Plus, homeowners say the company threatened to sue — and worse!

All this over asphalt. But it’s an easy deception to fall for when you think you’re getting a deal at first.

One Kansas City area man caught the whole interaction on surveillance camera when the company came to his door. Watch the footage in the video player above so you know who to watch for.

Then tune in to FOX4 News at 10 p.m. Wednesday to see how the whole con works and what the owner had to say when Problem Solvers confronted him.