KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Commuters are starting to weigh options as the price of gas continues to climb. Every morning it seems like gas stations are advertising higher prices at pumps.

The Mid-America Regional Council said it’s beginning to see an increased interest in its RideshareKC program.

The free program has been operating since 1980 and serves commuters from nine metro counties. The service uses your personal and commuter information to match you with other drivers who come and go from the same areas of the Kansas City metro.

RideshareKC is funded through a federal program. It is technically in place to help reduce congestion and improve air quality in Kansas City, but can also help drivers save a lot of money getting to and from work.

The program even guarantees your ride home in case of an emergency or illness.

While MARC said it will likely see a bigger jump in interest if gas prices continue to climb, similar Rideshare programs in other cities are seeing a lot of new users. MARC also said a shift in acceptance and allowing employees to work from home will also impact how many new users it has for RideshareKC.

Cities also expect to see an increase in people using scooters, electric bikes, and the streetcar.

Bus ridership is another option that will get more crowded the longer gas prices remain high.

RideKC said it’s still a little early to give any estimates, but said it knows it will see more people turning to public transportation to get around town.

RideKC is adding a few new routes in the near future and is also expanding Flex and JoCo ride services to help provide reasonable transportation options to those who need them.

