Road work, trailer park clean-up and veteran’s recognition come after Problem Solvers investigations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A road so bad FOX4 Problem Solvers described it as the dark side of the moon — N.E. 112th Street in Clay County.

Mike Sisson whose home faces the road called Problem Solvers for help after his calls to the county went unanswered.

“I don’t know what’s going on but somebody needs to fix the road before somebody gets hurts,” said Sisson, pointing out areas so deeply rutted that cars bottomed out just trying to traverse it.

FOX4 Problem Solvers called Clay County, which said it was in negotiations with the city of Liberty to split the nearly $10,000 cost of repairing the road.

Now comes the good news. Road crews were out there this week making N.E. 112th Street safe to drive again.

Meanwhile in Kansas City, Missouri, a deeply troubled and abandoned trailer park on East 40 Highway just keeps getting worse.

Since FOX4 first reported on it last week, there have been at least four more fires at the park, which has also become a magnet for the homeless.

But the cavalry is on its way, city spokesman John Baccala said. The city finalized a contract Monday with a company hired to bulldoze the park. The work is supposed to begin by the end of the week.

Then there’s Richard Romo, the 85-year-old man from Buckner under hospice care. He died Nov. 16 from congestive heart failure.

Problem Solvers first met Romo several months ago when his hospice social worker contacted us wanting to know whether we could help him get the military benefits he earned after serving in the Navy and Marine Reserves for six years.

Romo’s grandson and other family members had been trying to get those records for years, but the military could never find them. With a little prompting from Problem Solvers and multiple phone calls, the military finally tracked down proof of Romo’s service and honorable discharge.

FOX4 shared that news with a grateful Romo shortly before he died.

Because of those documents, Romo received the burial he and his family had hoped for — one with full military honors. He leaves behind four children, 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

His service will never be forgotten.