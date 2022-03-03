LIBERTY, Mo. — If you received a phone call from Clay County Sheriff Will Akin about jury duty Thursday, it likely wasn’t him.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it received numerous calls about a scammer claiming to be Sheriff Akin.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller told people that they missed jury duty and need to pay a fine to avoid arrest.

The only way to take care of the fine, according to the caller, is to buy a gift card and relay the information over the phone.

While residents who ignore jury summons can be fined, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said no one will be required to pay a fine over a phone using a gift card.

If you get this call, simply hang up.

Remember to never give personal information, credit card number, or banking information over the phone to a stranger.

