Scammers spoof Missouri Capitol Police phone number, call dozens of people

Problem Solvers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people thought Missouri Capitol Police were calling Thursday afternoon, but investigators say it was all a scam.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety said someone manipulated Caller ID, or spoofed it, to make phone calls appear like they were coming from Capitol Police.

Investigators said the people responsible called more than two dozen people in areas of Missouri and Texas. They believe the scammers may have been trying to get personal information from the people they called.

Investigators said there are some easy ways to protect yourself from fraudulent phone calls:

  • Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers
  • Don’t hit any buttons while on the call, simply hang up
  • Don’t answer any questions
  • Never assume the caller is the person they say they are

