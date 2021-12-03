Scammers use fake Department of Labor accounts to target victims

TOPEKA, Kan. — You may want to double check that message you received from the Kansas Department of Labor.

The department said scammers created fake social media accounts to impersonate the agency. They are using the accounts to get access to personal information of people across the state.

The KDOL said it does not manage any of the accounts in question and warns those who receive messages to avoid clicking on any links or providing any information.

“KDOL will not ask for your personal info over social media or text. We will not ask you to meet over Zoom,” the department said in a tweet.

If you receive a message or comment from a social media account impersonating KDOL or claiming to work for KDOL, report it immediately.



If you or someone you know has been contacted on social media by someone claiming to be with the KDOL, the department asks that you report it immediately.

The Kansas Department of Labor also asks anyone who has been a victim of other scams to report them.