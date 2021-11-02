School district warns of scam targeting fans hoping to watch semifinal football game

RAYMORE, Mo. — Ray-Pec High School meets Lee’s Summit North in the Class 6, District 3 semifinal game Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lee’s Summit North High School.

The schools know not everyone who is interested in the game will be able to attend, so a live stream of the game will be offered. It is available through the Missouri State High School Activities Association and costs $10 per device.

But with the streaming option also comes a warning.

In a newsletter sent to families of Ray-Pec students, the district warns that there are fake streams being offered on Facebook. Ray-Pec said the listings include a generic picture, tag schools and team pages, and offer live viewing options of games. Each event asks you to click on a link and register using an email and password. The Pay-Pec School District warns this is a phishing scam and the creators are trying to get access to your personal information.

According to the Ray-Pec school district, the only safe way to watch the game is through the Missouri State High School Activities Association by paying the $10 fee. There will be no other YouTube, Facebook Live or other streams of the game available.

