SHAWNEE, Kan. — Neighbors in Shawnee say they’ve gone days without receiving their mail.

It’s an issue FOX4 has repeatedly reported on across the Kansas City metro.

“Nobody can tell me who it’s forwarded to, so it’s out there in la la land,” Ron Huett said.

He has a lot of questions, but no real answer. The U.S. Postal Service said it’s having staffing shortages.

“They need to definitely straighten this out,” Huett said.

On Wednesday, Huett drove all the way to Shawnee from Independence to see about his mail.

Huett said it was supposed to be delivered over a week ago, yet a message online said the delivery date is unknown.

He said employees told him the last place USPS saw his mail was at the post office off Nieman Road in Shawnee, but employees there told him they don’t have it.

“I’m here to see if maybe I can get some help instead of wondering where is this package,” Huett said.

And Huett isn’t the only one. FOX4 talked to several people at the post office who haven’t seen their mail in days.

In response, a USPS spokesperson said:

“When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station.

“Customers can also go to our website usps.com and click on ‘Contact us’ at the bottom of our homepage or utilize this direct web address. Every email will be carefully documented, and appropriate action taken to strengthen service.

“In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. Customers can also private message on Facebook.

“The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer’s concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers and thank them for their patience.”