OLATHE, Kan. — A warning from Sheriff’s Offices on both sides of the state line.

The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office said it’s received an increased number of reports about scammers impersonating deputies and other employees from the office.

The Jackson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office issued the same warning Tuesday.

In both counties, callers are trying to trick potential victims into paying fake fines. They claim someone owes the fine because of a missing court date, skipping jury duty, or an active warrant.

Deputies in each county said they will never ask for payment over the phone. That’s your red flag. If a caller asks for payment, or for payment in the form of a gift card, simply hang up the phone.

If you’ve lost money to a scam call like the ones listed above, immediately report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and file a complaint. Also file a report with your police department.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.