Some Kansas, Missouri colleges still sitting on over $1M in COVID-19 aid meant for students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hurry! There’s free money available for college students struggling to make ends meet because of COVID-19.

Millions of federal dollars in emergency student aid have been available for months, but some colleges are still hanging onto a lot of the cash because students aren’t asking for it.

Six billion dollars: That’s how much the CARES Act provided in emergency financial aid for college students. The act was signed into law March 27.

Many colleges sent out mass emails alerting students to the money, but even students who saw the emails say they didn’t realize they were eligible.

“I wouldn’t have applied had I not heard about it through other people,” said Jillian Roepe, who graduated from the University of Kansas in May.

The University of Kansas

Jillian received a $1,000 check just a few weeks after filling out what she described as a “very simple” application. She plans to use the money to pay for moving expenses to Florida where she’s joining the Air Force.

FOX4 analyzed how colleges and universities in Missouri and Kansas distributed CARES Act funds. We discovered the number of potentially eligible students who received the funds ranged from just 15% to 100% — depending on the school.

Some schools are still sitting on more than $1 million in what was meant as emergency aid.

Want to see how your school stacks up? FOX4 broke down the numbers for 28 Missouri and Kansas colleges and universities. See the data here.

The University of Kansas received nearly $7.6 million. KU notified every student by email. About 25% of eligible students received the money, almost all of which has been distributed.

William Jewel has handed out all its funds, cutting a $580 check to every eligible student. So have Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City

The University of Missouri in Columbia has distributed about 90% of the more than $8 million it received. The school is no longer accepting applications.

Compare that to Kansas City, Kansas, Community College, which has distributed only $330,000 — or 24% — of the $1.4 million it received, according to its website.

Johnson County Community College is still holding onto $1 million of its $2.5 million in funds – about 15% of eligible students have received assistance.

JCCC told FOX4 that it has been slow doling out the funds because of confusion surrounding the federal aid program.

“How to distribute the money was difficult for institutions,” said Megan Coval with the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

Coval said the U.S. Department of Education kept changing the rules on which students were eligible. To begin with, every student could get the money, then it changed to only students who had filled out a financial aid form (FAFSA), then it was only those who could prove they had suffered a COVID-19-related expense.

“It made it very difficult to put a firm plan in place with them kind of keep changing their minds and adding new things,” Coval said.

FOX4 reached out to the Department of Education to learn more about this confusion. Read the agency’s full response here.

Metropolitan Community College

Metropolitan Community College in Missouri has more than $1 million left in its coffers but said it’s working hard to trying to contact every eligible student and encouraging them to apply for the assistance. Schools have a year to distribute the money.

“The charge that we were given was to get these funds out as soon as possible to help students,” MCC’s Dena Norris said. “Why wait two or three months when they have a need now?”

Norris said about 70% of the $4 million the school received has already been given to students to reimburse unexpected expenses for food, rent, transportation or technology.

For example, some MCC students had to buy a computer after the coronavirus forced the school to shut down its campus and go completely online. The cost of that computer can be reimbursed.

Norris said so far about 2,600 students have received $1,500 each in aid.

If you think you are eligible for money, check your school’s website under CARES Act Emergency Funds.

FOX4 reached out to nine colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri. To get even more insight, read their full responses here.