KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Water problems in the walls and no gas in the ovens: This is life for some tenants at Harvard Court Apartments in Kansas City, Missouri.

Some tell FOX4 that the last month has been a nightmare for families who say they are just trying to be comfortable when they get home.

FOX4 spoke to one father, a dad to a 5-year-old-girl, who said for three-and-a-half weeks they could not bathe because there was no hot water.

But that’s not all. Pests and water damage have become real issues for tenants, some saying they are at their wits’ end.

With no gas to cook her meals, Raquel Merino-Hill gave a tour of her apartment Tuesday.

“There is one, two, three, four, five, six baby mice.”

The tour isn’t pretty.

“If this ceiling falls, y’all are paying for a hotel bro,” Merino-Hill said, pointing at a water leak.

“Now I’m just exhausted. I am mentally frustrated. I literally cried this morning just to see another roach after I killed four of them yesterday,” Merino-Hill said.

“I was out of hot water, gas, everything for a whole three-and-a-half weeks — almost a month now,” Merino-Hill said.

More tenants of the Harvard Court Apartments have similar stories, complaining of air conditioning issues as well.

One dad said it’s demoralizing trying to raise his daughter in the atmosphere.

“Not being able to shower, not being able for her to shower, not being able to wash my dishes and stuff, before they turned the hot water back on and now, with the gas being off, I haven’t been able to cook,” he said.

“My ceiling is leaking. It’s been leaking for about a month and a half. They haven’t come to fix it. They called me from work and said they need to get in my apartment. I gave them permission to get in there. I left work early so I could be there with them but they never came,” he said.

Despite concern for older tenants, others say their only apparent solution is to move.

“So I just feel ill from it. I just, I deserve better,” Merino-Hill said.

Tenants say management of the property has shifted multiple times in the past year, naming “Iron Management” as the group they are working with now.

FOX4 tried to talk to management in their office Tuesday but a representative said they would not be talking about this situation.

