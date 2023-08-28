KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Senior citizens living at Town House Apartments in Kansas City, Kansas, say they’re fed up. Only one elevator is working at the 14-story complex.

It’s an inconvenience for people at the apartments.

“I just wish they would get this stuff fixed,” resident Cathy Turner said.

Tenants said this is an ongoing problem.

“A couple of weeks ago, I was stuck in the elevator down here on the first floor,” resident Adela Chaney said.

Chaney said people have been trapped and must use the stairs at times. It’s a hassle for amputees or people in wheelchairs

“It scares me,” Chaney said.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department said it’s responded to the complex eight times so far this year because of elevator issues.

“Bear with us,” apartment manager Barbara Summers said. “We’re trying to do the best we can to get it fixed.”

Summers said one of the ropes to hold the elevator is broken.

She claims the elevators are almost three years old, and tenants holding the doors open for others is part of the problem.

“I think we know better,” Chaney said. “I really think we know better. I really don’t think we get in the elevator just to trash it.”