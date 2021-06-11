Time running out to renew driver’s licenses and state IDs that expired during the pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As cases of coronaviruses drop and the threat of the pandemic eases, we’re easing back into the pre-pandemic world. That means it’s time to deal with things that have been avoided for the past year.

Working for you, Kansas reminded adults that there is a June 30th deadline to renew any driver’s license or state ID that expired during the pandemic.

In April, the Kansas Department of Revenue sent out reminders to more than 55,000 Kansans with expired credentials. The Department said only 10,000 people have renewed their license or identification card.

“Summer is typically a busy time for our offices as teen drivers come in for the first time. Because of that, we are heavily encouraging the use of iKan, the Department’s online driver’s license renewal system,” David Harper, the Division of Vehicles director, said.

Mobile renewals are open to Kansans who are 21 to 64 years old, have had a vision test within the past year, and their license is up to one year before or after expiration. Drivers can also renew through the iKan app.

Walk-in customers are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Customers with appointments receive priority.

Across the state line in Missouri, people have a 6 month grace period from the date of expiration to renew expired driver’s licenses and state IDs.

