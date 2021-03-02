Travel expert explains how you can keep from losing flight vouchers during pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The friendly skies are still not all that friendly to many Americans worried about flying during a pandemic. That hesitation is putting flight vouchers, left over from last year’s cancelled vacations, at risk.

FOX4 Problem Solvers talked to an expert about what to do when your flight voucher expires before you’re ready to get back on a plane.

“The best piece of advice I can give to folks who are currently sitting on a travel voucher is read the fine print,” said Scott Keyes of www.scottacheapflights.com.

Keyes said there. are three key things to be on the look out for when you examine that voucher.

1) The expiration date. Some vouchers are good for only three months, others can last two years.

2) The conditions under which the voucher can be used. That can vary depending on the airline. Some allow you to change the original destination or even change the original passenger.

3) The customer service number. That’s the number you are going to need to call if you’re voucher is expiring before you have the chance to use it. Keyes said when asking for help, be polite and persistent.

“They are usually pretty glad to give you a 6 or 12 month extension because they want to keep your business and keep your loyalty.”

Scott said the airlines most likely to offer an extension on an expiring voucher are full-price airlines including Southwest and American. Budget airlines, like Frontier and Spirit, tend to be the stingiest.

If a customer service agent won’t help you, Keyes said don’t just give up. Hang up and call again. You’ll most likely get a different customer service agent who might want to work with you.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been told no once, I’ve been told no twice and then on the third time been told yes,” Keyes said.

Remember you have to advocate for yourself because no one else will.