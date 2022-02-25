KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After Freddie Slaughter shared on FOX4 Problem Solvers how a scammer had emptied her bank account, two Kansas City area businesses came to her rescue.

“Do you want me to sit here and bawl like a baby?,” asked Slaughter after a reporter told her the good news. “I think that’s the most wonderful awesome thing in the world.”

Just a week earlier, Slaughter had been on TV warning the public about an internet scam that she had fallen victim to.

The scammers had convinced her that she had been awarded a government grant, but she would first have to send them $450 (the entire content of her bank account) to cover what the scammers described as administrative costs.

Slaughter was embarrassed that she fell for the scam, but that didn’t stop her from sharing her story.

“I’d rather have the embarassment associated to me rather than see other seniors being scammed,” said the 69-year-old.

Slaughter’s huge heart won over two metro businesses who wanted to help her get her 20-year-old car repaired. Something she had planned to do before her money was stolen.

Caster’s Tow and Transport brought Slaughter’s broken-down car to a repair shop. Blake Hutson, the tow driver, said Caster’s likes to give back to the community any time it can.

“It’s not always about the money and everything,” said Hutson. “It’s really about giving back.”

Caster’s towed Slaughter’s car to Regency Auto Sales and Repair on Truman Road. Regency Owner Tamia Abera said he was happy to fix whatever was wrong. If the car was not fixable, Abera had a back-up plan.

“I’ll give her another car,” Abera said.

But Abera had Slaughter’s engine purring after a couple of days in his shop. He fixed three oil leaks, her brakes and even put on some new wiper blades, so she wouldn’t have any problems getting it inspected.

A very grateful Slaughter gave him a hug.

“I had trouble, but now the trouble is over,” she said. “I thank FOX4, I thank the gentleman who owns this shop, all the laborers. I thank everyone.”