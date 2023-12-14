Kansas City, Mo. – A sex ring at Center High School involving students, employees and cash. That’s the allegation of an attorney representing two students who she said were victims.

“This is big,” said Monica Tanzey, an attorney with the Stockman Law Firm. “There were numerous sex acts going on. Students were being solicited for sex.”

Tanzey represents two male high school students who she said were repeatedly used for sex by school employees. Among the proof the students provided her were photos of an employee, a paraprofessional, in various stages of undress.

Tanzey said the sex ring started operating in April of last school year and continued through September. It stopped after a counselor, who one of the students confided in, contacted authorities.

Kansas City police and the Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services have confirmed they are investigating.

“We know that there was hush money paid to students so that they would not come forward,” Tanzey said. She declined to publicly identify the students, she said, to protect them from harassment.

She said she was concerned that there are more victims out there.

Center High School would not talk to FOX4. Instead, it referred us to a statement it released late last month to parents stating that two staffers (both paraprofessionals) had been placed on leave “following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student.” The school district also promised to share additional information with parents once it became available.

Tanzey said school administrators and teachers should have been aware of the problems because one of the paras had an open social media page that she said depicted troubling behavior, including images of partial undress and discussions of sexual activities – one of those discussions was recorded in what appears to be a classroom.

“We want to make sure ultimately that there is a full and complete investigation,” Tanzey said.