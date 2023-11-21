MISSION, Kan. — A Johnson County animal shelter currently does not hold a valid state license. A Kansas agency says Unleashed Pet Rescue made errors and wasn’t truthful in an application.

Documents from a Kansas Open Records Act that FOX4 made show the Mission animal shelter doesn’t hold a current license because it made errors or omissions on its renewal applications, including documents about veterinary care.

FOX4 received our request from the state Monday. Three days prior, the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) sent a letter to Unleashed, saying it would have been “impossible” for them to have a current vet care form on file with the Animal Facilities Inspection (AFI) Program between Sept. 15 and Oct. 4 of this year.

The agency specifically pointed to KDA records and Unleashed’s own written admissions made through its counsel.

In that same 12-page document, KDA leaders say, nonetheless, Unleashed claimed in its renewal application, postmarked Sept. 29, that it had its current vet care form on file.

The document says not having such information on file is grounds for denial of renewing its license.

“The KDA Animal Facilities Inspection program has been in contact with Unleashed Pet Rescue to inform them that their license expired on Oct. 1, and the business did not submit a timely and sufficient application for renewal of that license,” KDA spokesperson Heather Lansdowne said in a statement to FOX4 Tuesday.

“They did send in some additional required documents after the deadline, but a decision has not yet been made on that license renewal. Therefore, they are currently not licensed to operate as an animal shelter.

“We provided a 2-week window, which expires Dec. 1, in which they can submit evidence for us to consider in making the license renewal decision. Unleashed has been informed that until that date, they may continue to adopt out the animals currently in their care but they may not take in any new animals.”

Unleashed is run by president and founder Danielle Reno, who is represented by attorney Court Kennedy.

“We strongly deny all these allegations, including and especially that Unleased Pet Rescue is not legally operating under a valid license,” Kennedy said in a statement sent to FOX4 Tuesday.

“Unleashed Pet Rescue has been in operation for over a decade, has saved approximately 50,000 otherwise unwanted animals to date, and continues to proudly serve the animal community.

“We are currently engaged in a court battle with an extremely overzealous government agency, and when all the facts are known Unleashed is confident it will prevail against these continued false allegations.”

KDA leaders are also investigating claims that Reno has been buying dogs from animal breeders via dog auctions and reselling them “under the guise of ‘rescuing’ its dogs from ‘high kill shelters.'”

Records show the state obtained proof of contact and a financial statement between Reno and an auction agent in May 2022.

The records request FOX4 received says dogs would be bought at auction for $50-$100 and then be resold for about $800 at Unleashed. The document says that’s grounds for a denial of a renewal license.

KDA also accuses Unleashed of housing unaltered dogs at foster homes without prior exams by a veterinarian or required medical documents.

During a September 2023 inspection report, state inspectors found out an adult dog, who had not been neutered or spayed, was placed in a foster home without medical documents or a written opinion from a vet as to why the dog hadn’t undergone such a procedure.

The state later discovered more than a dozen other animals in similar situations. Incidents like this go against the Kansas Pet Animal Act’s policies.

Since FOX4 Problem Solvers started reporting on Unleashed eight months ago, the shelter has lost its contracts with the animal control divisions in both Edwardsville and Mission.

KDA started revocation proceedings earlier this year against Unleashed. There is a pre-hearing set for Dec. 6 with the state’s Office of Administrative Hearings.