MISSION, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture issued an order on Wednesday to revoke Mission pet shelter Unleashed Pet Rescue’s license.

Heather Lansdowne, a spokesperson for the Department, said the revocation order comes after an investigation by the department found new citations and findings. The department did not disclose the nature of its investigation or findings into the shelter.

“The next step will be that either the respondent (Unleashed Pet Rescue) accepts the order and surrenders their license or they dispute the order and request a hearing by the required deadline,” Lansdowne said in an email.

Danielle Reno, who runs Unleashed Pet Rescue, has maintained that the shelter operates at the highest standards and has denied many of the allegations made against her by former employees and volunteers.

FOX4 emailed Reno’s attorney, called at least twice for comment and called the shelter but did not receive a comment.

Last month, a FOX4 Problem Solvers investigation revealed that Unleashed Pet Rescue had failed its state health inspections on more than one occasion.

A six-year review of state inspection reports revealed that in 2022 alone, the state inspected Unleashed Pet Rescue at least five times. During each inspection, data shows the number of adult dogs housed in the shelter never stayed below 65 and often rose above 90.

“There were too many dogs to adequately take the best care of them and get them out of their small spaces for more than, I mean, some of them only got out 15 minutes total of the day,” Karen Swanson, former manager at Unleashed Pet Rescue, previously told FOX4.

Last week, the city of Mission announced it was no longer partnering with the pet shelter. The city had, until recently, listed the shelter as its source to house missing and stray animals.

On Monday, the department says it issued an emergency order to the shelter to stop taking animals.

Cockroaches, overcrowding and poor management are just a few of the many complaints FOX4 Problem Solvers received on Unleashed Pet Rescue in the past four months.

“It’s about time that this happened,” Gillian Gollehon, former foster and volunteer at Unleashed Pet Rescue, said in response to the ruling from the Kansas Department of Agriculture. “I’m not trying to, I guess, set aside that they have done some good. I’m not taking that away from that, but the bad has outweighed that good.”

The Kansas Department of Agriculture said it had received over 20 new complaints nearly a week after Problem Solvers’ investigation was released.

“We have had some informal conversations with shelters and are confident that we will not have a problem finding new locations for those (Unleashed Pet Rescue) animals, but no specific arrangements have been made yet,” Lansdowne said in an email.

Records from the Kansas Department of Agriculture reveals the shelter requested to take in 933 dogs from out-of-state last year. In 2021, Unleashed Pet Rescue requested to take in more than 1,700 dogs.

Those numbers do not include dogs the shelter took in from the state of Kansas or from out of the country.

“I think, ultimately, they need to be held accountable,” Gollehon previously told FOX4.

The department says Unleashed Pet Rescue has 15 days to appeal the revocation order.

FOX4 Problem Solvers will update you as we learn more.