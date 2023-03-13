MISSION, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it has issued an emergency order to Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kansas, to stop taking animals.

The order was issued Friday and is effective immediately. It will remain in place until the revocation matter is resolved.

Cockroaches, overcrowding and poor management are just a few of the many complaints FOX4 Problem Solvers received on Unleashed Pet Rescue in the past four months.

Danielle Reno, the owner of Unleashed Pet Rescue, has maintained that her shelter operates at the highest standards and has denied many of the allegations made against her by former employees and volunteers.

Last week, the city of Mission announced it was no longer partnering with the pet shelter. The city had, until recently, listed the shelter as its source to house missing and stray animals.

Heather Lansdowne, a spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, said the agency continues to seek revocation of Unleashed Pet Rescue’s license.

Last month, a Problem Solvers investigation revealed that Unleashed Pet Rescue had failed its state health inspections on more than one occasion. A revocation hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Nearly a week later, the Kansas Department of Agriculture said it had received over 20 new complaints after Problem Solvers’ investigation was released.