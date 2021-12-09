Up to $2,200 in help available for customers struggling to pay electric bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Missourians struggling to pay electric bills may be eligible for help and not even realize it.

Evergy said the amount of money available through Missouri’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program recently increased to more than $630. The company and if a customer experienced a recent loss or hardship, an additional $1,600 can be provided.

The benefit is available year-round. That means customers don’t have to wait for winter to arrive if help is needed now.

For more information on how to qualify and to submit an application, visit Missouri LIHEAP Relief. Customers may also meet in person with an Evergy Specialist at Evergy Connect at 1710 Paseo Boulevard, Kansas City, MO or make an appointment by emailing Evergy.

In addition, Evergy customers with an account in good standing may also qualify for up to a $65 bill credit on their account for up to 12 consecutive months. This financial incentive is part of the Economic Relief Pilot Program.