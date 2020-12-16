With rolled back odometers more common, experts offer tips to avoid getting scammed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a federal crime to sell a car with a rolled back odometer, but it happens every day, according to a national database compiled by CARFAX.

“When we look at CARFAX data, we estimate that 1.8 million cars on the road today have an odometer roll back, and that’s up about 13% from 2019,” CARFAX spokeswoman Emilie Voss said.

Voss said many used car buyers have the false impression that today’s digital odometers can’t be messed with by conmen. In reality, it’s easier than ever. All it takes is a device called a mileage programmer.

Mechanic Josh Ingle, who owns a repair shop in Atlanta that specializes in odometers, said for $200 anyone can buy the tool online.

“This particular tool came off of Ebay,” said Ingle who was sitting inside the cab of a 2007 Silverado, about to show us just how quickly an odometer can be manipulated.

“We’ve got 265,000 miles on this truck right now,” said Ingle, pointing to the odometer. “After I enter the value that I need, you will see it change right before you to 85,000 miles.”

In less than a minute, Ingle had removed 180,000 miles from the truck.

That simple trick would help a crook get $23,000 for a truck that’s actual value was about $14,000 — a $9,000 scam.

“As far as the digital footprint, there’s no trace that this was done,” Ingle said.

Of course, if you get caught knowingly selling a vehicle with a rolled back odometer, you could go to prison.

So how do you protect yourself from paying more for a car than its worth? Before you buy a used car, check it out on a site like CARFAX to make sure the mileage on the odometer is similar to what the last owner reported.

You should also take the vehicle to a mechanic to have it inspected. If the odometer has been rolled back, the mechanic should be able to spot advanced wear and tear on parts that don’t make sense on a low-mileage car. A mechanic can also warn you about other big-ticket repairs that might be needed.

Odometer roll backs are a crime that can happen in seconds. Don’t let it happen to you.