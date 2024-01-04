KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Imagine the sticker shock as you open your water bill and see it’s nearly $3,800.

It happened to one woman the week of Christmas, when she saw her Kansas City water bill. But the city said it’s legit and that her bill had been underestimated for nearly two years.

Working for you, FOX4 learned the way the city billed her went against KC Water’s own billing practices.

Thurday is the due date, and with her bill still nearly $2,000, Rachiel Gilpatrick’s water could be shut off if she doesn’t pay.

“It was $3,755. 21, and I immediately thought there’s been a mistake — a business nearby is accidentally on my water,” Gilpatrick said.

The bill Gilpatrick got the day after Christmas left her in tears, not knowing what to do.

“It was very overwhelming, very confusing – the confusion, trying to sort out what happened and get the answers,” she said.

She called and called to no avail. The answer she eventually got: Her bill had been underestimated since April 2022 due to a maintenance issue with her meter.

But because the notice was online only, according to Gilpatrick, she had to click on a separate portion of her account and then click to open a separate file.

“Your current bill is based on an estimated reading because there may be a problem with your water meter,” Gilpatrick said as she read the notice.

Another concern for Gilpatrick is, according to KC Water, if an account is billed for underestimates, they only bill back for the previous 12 months. Her bill was billed back nearly 2 years.

KC Water told FOX4 it can’t get into specifics about an individual customer’s bill, but it confirmed the department spoke to Gilpatrick this week, and they’re working with her.

“All it takes is one (thing) — your car having maintenance issues, a pet getting sick, or KC Water being confused — to really, really devastate you for a little bit,” she said.

KC Water did adjust Gilpatrick’s bill to only account for the previous 12 months. But as of Thursday, she still owes more than $1,800.

The department also offers payment plans, but there are strict rules that come with that.

KC Water also notified her it plans to audit her account. But Gilpatrick has a lot more questions, and the department said it would call her back by Thursday. At the time of this story’s publication, that hasn’t happened.

If you think you may be in this same situation or if you would like to check, you can go to your KC Water account and click the option to view your bill. When you do that, if this applies to you, there will be a notice on the left side of the page.

When FOX4 asked what people who may be apprehensive, fearing a large water bill, should do, KC Water said:

“We understand that managing unexpected bills can be worrisome, and we want to assure consumers that open communication is key to resolving any concerns they may have. Our aim is to provide a supportive and understanding environment where consumers feel comfortable discussing their situation.

“If customers are hesitant to call us due to concerns about receiving a bill that they may find challenging to pay, please know that our customer service team is here to assist.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with customers to find solutions that are reasonable and accommodating. Our customers peace of mind is important to us, and we want to alleviate any apprehension they may have.”

———————–

Here is KC Water’s entire response to FOX4’s inquiry:

“While we cannot provide specific details about individual customers’ water bills, we can tell you we have been in contact with the customer at that address earlier this week and KC Water is working on following up with her as well.

“Here is some general information regarding the estimation process.

“Routine maintenance by KC Water involves identifying and addressing issues with water meters to ensure accurate billing based on actual water usage. Prior to repairs, an account may be subject to estimated bills, derived from the customer’s water usage history.

“Following repairs, it is standard procedure to adjust the account to rectify any overestimations or underestimations. In cases of underestimations, a new balance is calculated for the unbilled amount, while in instances of overestimation, KC Water will credit back the overpaid amount.

“Whenever a customer’s water usage is estimated, monthly notifications are sent on their water bill to alert them about potential issues with the water meter and/or Automated Meter Reading (AMR) unit.

“To facilitate accurate meter readings, customers are encouraged to notify KC Water if they encounter a bold red estimated bill message on their monthly statement or receive a door hanger indicating the estimation.

“Customers can also monitor their account online at www.kcwater.us by registering with the first 16 digits of their account number, gaining access to valuable information, including optional payment methods/options and other account details.

“KC Water offers a payment arrangement program for all customers, providing additional time to bring accounts up to date. With a payment arrangement, the past-due amount is spread out over a specified period in the form of monthly installments. Customers must pay the agreed-upon monthly installment and settle total current charges in full by the bill due date each month. To set up a payment arrangement, customers can sign up or access their account on the KC Water website.

“For any questions or further information, customers can contact KC Water online at www.kcwater.us or by phone at 816-513-1313.”