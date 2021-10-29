Problems at Hickman Mills School District continue after weapon brought to Ruskin High

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities stopped a student outside Ruskin High School who they say tried to bring a weapon to school.

A tip alerted authorities who were then able to stop the student when he or she arrived at school.

“It’s kind of embarrassing to talk to students and also my son, to find out all the things that are going on in their school,” said parent of Ruskin High School junior, Clifford Ragan. “When you keep things in house, that’s exactly what happens, everything spirals out of control with our high school and junior high.”

As a former board member says he says the problems with the students isn’t new, but getting worse.

“I’ve always think that we needed to have our metal detectors back. I also think security at the schools, got to do a better job,” Ragan said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have all the support, and funding other school districts have, especially being in an urban school district.

Earlier this week, police investigated another threat made to Snapchat against Ruskin.

Last week, a threatening message directed at Smith-Hale Middle School, which is also in the district, was posted on Snapchat.

Coupled with uncontrollable fighting at both schools, Ragan is calling on board members and state leaders to get involved.

“All students of Ruskin High School, all students of Smith-Hale, any school in our district, they should feel safe. And only how we are going to feel safe is we need for everybody to be on the same page,” Ragan said.

Here is the message the school sent to parents:

Dear Ruskin Parents & Guardians,

The safety and security of HMC-1 students and staff is always a top priority. It is for this reason that we are notifying you of an incident that occurred at the school.

This morning we learned of a student attempting to bring a weapon on school property. Ruskin administrators were made aware of this through a tip. Thanks to the vigilance and support of students and staff, administrators were able to immediately stop the student when the student arrived at school. Following the recent threats made throughout the county through social media, we are grateful that students are reporting suspicious behavior and threats. It takes all of us to keep our school community as safe as possible.

Weapons of any kind are not allowed on school grounds. The student will be held accountable in accordance with our disciplinary standards. As always, administration and staff take your child’s health and safety very seriously. Please know that all students are safe. We will continue investigating this incident for any further action that is needed. As always, please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or concerns.